3 years ago

Quinine was completely effective for our safari, not a single chap dropped of the jungle fever. A brief suggestion, if I may my good fellows, it goes down easier with a touch of gin and a lime, old chap. Cheerio!

Quinine was completely effective for our safari, not a single chap dropped of the jungle fever. A brief suggestion, if I may my good fellows, it goes down easier with a touch of gin and a lime, old chap. Cheerio!