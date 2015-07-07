Canada Dry
Club Soda
1 L
The perfect mixer to soften the taste of the hard stuff.
The perfect mixer to soften the taste of the hard stuff.
A perfect, bittersweet blend of decaffeinated fizz for mixing.
A secret mix of spices, fruits, lemon, lime and cane sugar.
Full of real ginger and natural flavors, this crisp ginger ale is best friend of every mixologist.
Refreshing as a mixer or alone!
Refreshing as a mixer or alone!
Refreshing as a mixer or alone!
Perfect for mixing!
Great taste with less calories.
Scotch and soda; Campari and soda; Torani Syrups and soda; the list of possibilities is endless!
Perfect for cocktails!
Perfect for your cocktails!
Add a splash of fizzy effervescence to your favorite cocktail with this classic tonic water.
Gin and tonic; vodka and tonic; Campari and tonic; just a few suggestions for your cocktail hour!
Canada Dry Ginger Ale and Lemonade is the perfect combination of two refreshing favorites. This carbonated beverage combines classic Canada Dry Ginger Ale with a splash of lemonade made with real lemon juice, delivering the ultimate refreshment perfect for kicking back and relaxing any time of year.
Refreshing as a mixer or alone!