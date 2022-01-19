Sapporo Premium – Lager
Amazingly crisp with refined bitterness and a smooth finish. Exceptionally sessionable. Its perfectly balanced flavor is refreshing pairs well with most dishes.
The bestClean, refreshing, lovely.Sean H. - Verified buyer
The bestIt’s the best most refreshing beer around.Sean H. - Verified buyer
Very smoothCompliments well with food, very smooth to drink as well.Angel P. - Verified buyer
Very good light beer to enjoy with sushiIt was really goodParris A. - Verified buyer