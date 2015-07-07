Sapporo Premium
Lager
6 Bottles
Amazingly crisp with refined bitterness and a smooth finish. Exceptionally sessionable. Its perfectly balanced flavor is refreshing pairs well with most dishes.
Smooth, refreshing and well-balanced with fewer calories than Sapporo Premium Beer.
A bold and flavorful dark lager crafted with roasted dark malts, complemented by a sweet, round fullness and distinctive coffee and chocolate notes.
All-malt lager, expertly brewed to deliver a full-bodied flavor and robust maltiness with complex intensity.
