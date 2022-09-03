Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Maui Brewing

More By Maui Brewing

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Beer / Light Beer

Maui Brewing – Bikini Blonde Lager

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

91 PT BEVMO AMBASSADORS.An outstanding warm weather quaffer! Crisp and entirely refreshing, this Blonde is more reminiscent of the German and Czech-style pilsners. A must-have for the Grill Master!

More By Maui Brewing

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Taylor E. - Verified buyer
    ""

  • With notes of honey and rounded mouth feel, this blonde will take you directly to the beach! Just close your eyes and let this beverage relax your mind. Maui blonde is a truly unique beer that does not fail at the job of being an easy drink summer beer. Enjoy!

    With notes of honey and rounded mouth feel, this blonde will take you directly to the beach! Just close your eyes and let this beverage relax your mind. Maui blonde is a truly unique beer that does not fail at the job of being an easy drink summer beer. Enjoy!
    CC
    Cory C.