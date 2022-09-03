Maui Brewing – Bikini Blonde Lager

With notes of honey and rounded mouth feel, this blonde will take you directly to the beach! Just close your eyes and let this beverage relax your mind. Maui blonde is a truly unique beer that does not fail at the job of being an easy drink summer beer. Enjoy!

With notes of honey and rounded mouth feel, this blonde will take you directly to the beach! Just close your eyes and let this beverage relax your mind. Maui blonde is a truly unique beer that does not fail at the job of being an easy drink summer beer. Enjoy!