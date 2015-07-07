Maui Brewing
Hopkine India Pale Lager
6 Cans 12 oz
Crisp, malty base accentuates the forward hop aroma and bitterness. 5.7% ABV
91 PT BEVMO AMBASSADORS.An outstanding warm weather quaffer! Crisp and entirely refreshing, this Blonde is more reminiscent of the German and Czech-style pilsners. A must-have for the Grill Master!
91 PT BEVMO AMBASSADORS.A harmonious balance of malts and hops in a can! Slightly hazy, coppery appearance.Great in-mouth creaminess with just the right touch of bitter hops, rounded off by the malts.
American brown ale. Malty, slightly sweet, with a toasted nutty character. A blend of munich, dark crystal, and chocolate malts result in a refreshingly smooth and satisfying craft beer experience.
92 PT BEVMO AMBASSADORS.Full-bodied, smooth, like velvet, with big chocolate and coffee dominating the palate.The coconut flavors are there, for sure, but with elegant subtlety.