Wave
Grape Vodka
750 ml
Interesting new grape flavor, try Barton Purple Wave chilled straight up or mix with Club Soda with a twist.
Interesting new grape flavor, try Barton Purple Wave chilled straight up or mix with Club Soda with a twist.
Half Moon Bay. A smooth, full-bodied Merlot with delicious chocolate and cherry flavors. 13.5% ABV
An Intense, full-bodied wine; flavors of ripe cherries and blackberries with a nose of olives and hints of tobacco and vanilla.
Has flavors of ripe cherries and strawberries, with a hint of vanilla-cream; smooth and balanced with a smooth finish.
A delicious blend that is Petite Sirah based; expresses aromas of boysenberry; soft, supple tannins, the wine finishes smooth.
Has nice citrus notes with a hint of pineapple; medium-bodied and fruit-forward the wine has a long finish.