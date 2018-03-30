Become a Courier
Wave – Frosted Cinnamon Bun
One of the most over-the-top flavored vodkas around, this is an unapologetic, sticky sweetie, bursting with maple, caramel and vanilla. You can almost feel the vanilla frosting sliding down your throat, then a touch of cinnamon comes out on the finish. This innocent-seeming vodka goes down smooth and sweet.
