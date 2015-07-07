Truly Hard Seltzer
Pomegranate
6 Cans
Clean, crisp and refreshing with a hint of juicy pomegranate.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Lime
6 Cans
Slight lime tartness with a crisp but subtle sweetness.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Grapefruit
6 Cans
Sweet, fresh grapefruit aroma with slightly sweet and tangy notes.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Tropical Mix Pack
12 Cans
Styles: Our newest styles: Passion Fruit, Watermelon & Kiwi, Pineapple and Mango.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Wild Berry
6 Cans
Naturally sweet flavors of juicy California strawberries, raspberries & Marion blackberries.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Pineapple
355 ml
Truly Pineapple has a bright tropical aroma with hints of fresh squeezed pineapple juice and mandarin for clean, refreshing finish.Enjoy!
Truly Hard Seltzer
Rosé
6 Cans
Delicately sweet, slightly tart, & perfectly refreshing with a hint of California Chardonnay grapes. It’s your new favorite way to rosé.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Citrus Mix Pack
12 Cans
For drinkers who are active, social, and looking for a light, refreshing alternative, with a hint of fruit. Includes;Colima Lime, Grapefruit & Pomelo, Sicilian Blood Orange, and Lemon and Yuzu.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Lemon
6 Cans
Refreshing with a bright citrusy character and juicy tartness.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Sicilian Blood Orange
6 Cans
Under its orange skin, blood oranges have a crimson flesh. Its flavor and aroma are stronger and more intense than an orange.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Sicilian Blood Orange
6 Bottles
Under its orange skin, blood oranges have a crimson flesh. Its flavor and aroma are stronger and more intense than an orange. Light citrus sweetness mingles with the crisp taste of sparkling water.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Grapefruit
6 Bottles
Truly Hard Seltzer
Pomegranate
6 Bottles
Truly Hard Seltzer
Lime
6 Bottles
