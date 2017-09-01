Ritter Sport
Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts
3.5 oz
Finely chopped, roasted hazelnuts in crunchy milk chocolate.
Finely chopped, roasted hazelnuts in crunchy milk chocolate.
Hand-picked, crunchy roasted Californian almonds in classic milk chocolate.
Cocoa content of 50% and balanced mixture of beans from Papua New Guinea, Madagascar and West Africa.
Made in Germany, this exquisite dark chocolate candy bar has real marzipan mixed; a great treat for marzipan lovers everywhere!
Made with rum-dipped raisins and fresh assorted nuts, this is quite possibly the world's perfect candy bar; a great variation on a classic candy!
Made in Germany, this exquisite dark chocolate bar has whole hazelnuts melted right in; an excellent treat!
Citrus and spicy notes create a crisp and refreshing IPA. A resonating hop character complete with a dry grassy finish. 6.5% ABV
Initial notes of orange, mango and citrus fruits with a piney bitterness and hoppy spice with some mild malt flavors on the finish. 8.5% ABV
Long and powerful, leading into smooth aftertaste. Warming and sweet, turning quickly fresh and ultimately moving to espresso and chocolate, with final hints of honey and smoke on the palate
Creamy and gently coating light in texture and sweet. Vanilla, sweet grains and chocolate with brown sugar, dried red berries, lime zest, and some late spice to round out the flavors.
Hoppy Variety Pack! Featuring Swami's IPA (6.8%), KOOK Double IPA (8.5%), PONTO Session IPA (4.5%), Pick Six Pilsner (5.2%).
American Pilsner. Light-bodied and crisp, with floral hops in the finish. 5.2% ABV
Initial notes of orange, mango and citrus fruits with a piney bitterness and hoppy spice with some mild malt flavors on the finish. 8.5% ABV
A harmonious marriage of carefully selected casks, creating the perfect balance of sweet fruit and dark smoke, typical of the finest Islay whiskies. Non chill-filtered and no coloring added.
An initial nose of dankness with some subtle pine, Summer Pale Ale starts with a bite from the hops and finishes with a refreshing tangerine bitterness.
A mongo sized wave of hop goodness. Featuring Columbus, Amarillo, and Simcoe hops this Double IPA has a massive resinous aroma.
An amplified brown ale, the beer is brewed with liberal additions of coffee from locall San Diego roasters, Ryan Brothers, and cocoa nibs sourced from famed San Francisco chocolate maker TCHO.
100% Bourbon barreled aged strong ale. Aged in Heaven Hill Bourbon barrells for 6 months! 12% ABV.
Using Columbus, Amarillo, Simcoe, and Citra, Anniversary Ale has an intensely hoppy body with fresh tones of pine and citrus. A seasonal release that will satisfy any hop-head!
Bold American red ale that will attack your taste buds with the lethal amounts of hops, which are balanced by a boat load of crystal malt.
Imperial Stout. Dark cocoa and roasted coffee aromatics with a touch of hops. 10% ABV
American IPA. A bold IPA hopped to the extreme that is served unfiltered. 6.8% ABV
American SIPA. Mild lemon bitterness throughout with a light and crisp texture. 4.5% ABV
American DIPA. Aromas of citrus, mango, and grapefruit. Tropical fruit sweetness finished with a dry bitter note. 8.5% ABV
Multiple GABF medals and 30 years of street cred brings this release to 6pk cans for a limited time. Tons of dark caramel flavor blance the hop flavors of citrus and pine.
Pizza Port's most requested beer, the mellow amber ale is clean and easy drinking. The malt forward flavor is supported by hints of caramel and earthy hops for balance. US Liberty hops. 4.9% ABV
Crisp, dry and refreshing IPA with apricot and citrus hop notes. 7% ABV