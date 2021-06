Ritter Sport – Milk Chocolate with Raisins & Hazelnuts

3.5 oz From $ 3.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Since 1935 this chocolate bar has always had a place in our range as well as in the hearts of chocolate-lovers. The secret to its success is the hand-picked sultanas from sunny California and crunchy hazelnut pieces coated in milk chocolate. After all, good taste is always currant.