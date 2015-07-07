Sonoma Brothers
Vodka
750 ml
Balanced, mild tasting notes of vanilla and coconut. A soft creamy texture with a smooth mouth finish.
Sonoma Valley. Core fruit and oak with a bold oak finish. 14% ABV
Almost too rich for its own good, the full-flavored '10 Sonoma-Cutrer Pinot Noir shows deep dark fruit, dried leather and firm oak in its flavors; quite satisfying in the end.
Our four botanical Gin starts with only the best quality neutral spirit, Sonoma Brothers Vodka. We then vapor infuse and macerate the highest quality, local organic botanicals in our pot still.
Our Bourbon starts with our all natural, GMO-free corn, wheat, and specialty malted barley. We then meticulously select only the finest quality spirit during the distillation process to place in new American oak casks. This complex Bourbon has notes of cherry oak, dried fruits, spicy vanilla and caramel.
GOLD MEDAL '16 TexSom Int'l Wine Comp. The '13 Cutrer Chardonnay has flavors of peach, apple, and cr?me br?l?e ?meld with hints of butterscotch, caramel, warm pie crust, and baked apple with a light t
Aged in new charred American oak barrels and finished in old wood, this whiskey features hints of vanilla, allspice, and white pepper.
Native organic apples used to create the perfect blend of sweet, tart, crisp, dry, tangy, smooth and refreshing flavors. 6% ABV
Sonoma Cutrer Les Pierres is pure and crisp, more in the French style of Chardonnay, with subtle fruit aromas and flavors nuanced with notes of mineral and green apple.
Excels with excellent crispness. Perky and full of lively ripe citrus flavors, this wine is a real winner.
California. Crisp, refreshing apple cider with a pear accent and a creamy mouth feel. 6% ABV
California. Organic hard apple cider and bourbon flavor. Clean, lively, aromatic presence with a layered smoky finish. 6% ABV
Californian. Aromas of citrus, and a very fruit forward flavor make this wine perfect for any occasion. 12.5% ABV
Enticing blackberry jam and brown sugar aromas compliment the black cherry, plum, and vanilla flavors on the well structured and lush palate. ABV 13.5%
Dry and smooth with a rich, creamy texture. Delicious on its own or the perfect foundation for memorable mimosas and other classic cocktails.
Using a unique blend of native organic apples to bring out fresh, ripe apple aromas, carefully pairing sweet and tart varietals to create an ideal effect that is clean and refreshing.
Fresh and fragrant, with inviting aromas of just-picked berries, a soft texture, and a delicate dry finish.
12 Bottle Case. Fresh and fragrant, with inviting aromas of just-picked berries, a soft texture, and a delicate dry finish.
88 PTS Wilfred Wong. Surprisingly stylish with fine fruit persistency. Medium bodied on the palate with smooth, sweet tannins.
Dry, full-bodied, and lushly textured. The balance of delicate fruit and crisp acidity makes for lively food pairings and delicious cocktails.
Inspired by the White Mountains; the Sonoran White Chocolate Ale is a light, refreshing and completely unique wheat beer. This brew has a delicate aroma, and a subtle taste of white chocolate.