Sonoma Coast Vineyards Pinot Noir '05 – Pinot Noir

90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Sonoma Coast Vyds Pinot Noir is focused and concentrated, with raspberry, white pepper and smoke aromas and layered wild berry, plum and mineral flavors.