Schramsberg
Mirabelle Brut Rosé
750 ml
93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. A rosé with serious intentions, the Mirabelle Brut Rose has a delicate pink hue and floral strawberry and spicy yeast roll aromas; offers raspberry, Gala apple and fig flavors.
Flavorful, complex and dry. This is a delicious pale pink sparkler for any occasion. Lush and bright, balanced and charming. 13% ABV
An incredible sparkler that chimes past many of the finest Champagnes from France; exotic and complex Schramsberg Reserve year in and year out is one of the finest sparkling wines produced.
The Schramsberg Cremant is a delicate sparkler; shows a hint of sweetness, but is finely crisp on the palate.
Fresh aromas of green apple, juicy pineapple and ripe grapefruit; fruitful nose is complemented by developed nuances of fresh-baked brioche and lemon zest on the palate.
California. Flavors of raspberry, pineapple, guava and ginger, complemented by notes of hazelnut and warm pastry crust. The finish is refined and lingering. 13% ABV
J. Schram epitomizes Schramsberg's philosophy to create a wine in which no effort has been spared and no care has been omitted.