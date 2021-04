Schramsberg – Mirabelle Brut Rosé

93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. A rosé with serious intentions, the Mirabelle Brut Rose has a delicate pink hue and floral strawberry and spicy yeast roll aromas; offers raspberry, Gala apple and fig flavors.