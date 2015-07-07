Santa Rita 120
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Chile. Aromas of red fruit, colve, and vanilla. Flavors of cherry and currant flavors, with a velvety finish. 13.9% ABV
Aromas of plums, cherries, raspberries, along with blackcurrants and blackberries. Lush juicy palate with good depth and soft, ripe tannins. 13.1% ABV.
Impressive and pure, the fresh and pretty Santa Rita Sauvignon Blanc serves up bright citrus flavors; slightly layered and textured on the palate; smooth finish.
Chile. Bursting aromas of tropical fruit, green apples, and a zesty note of orange peel. 13.9% ABV
Bouquet dominated by fresh ripe black fruits with notes of chocolate and vanil. Medium-bodied with silky tannins. 13.8% ABV.
Aromas of ripe, black fruit combined with vanilla, tobacco and cloves. Medium-bodied, balanced and pleasant. 13.9% ABV.
Aroma of tropical fruit and juicy grapefruit rounded out by soft vanilla and hazelnut. Fruit flavors enhanced by a pleasant acidity and sweetness. 14% ABV.
With a bouquet of red cherries, raspberries, and strawberries, and a strong flavor that recalls the nose. 13.4% ABV
Chile. Bouquet of citrus blossoms and peaches, with flavors of citrus fruit complete with a smooth texture. 13.5% ABV
91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Deep & earthy, but also intensely fruity. Shows fine structure, black cherry & cassis fruit.
Bouquet dominated by fresh ripe fruity berries and spicy notes. Silky and medium-bodied, well-balanced with good acidity. 13.6% ABV.
Chile. Bouquet of red cherries, raspberries, and strawberries with a touch of vanilla. Medium palate with a refreshing finish. 13.4% ABV
Chile. Aromas of red fruits with floral, vanilla, and tobacco notes. Flavors of blackberry and plum, with super-soft tannins. 13.5% ABV