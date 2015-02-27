Santa Rita
Santa Rita

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $14.49
Aromas of ripe, black fruit combined with vanilla, tobacco and cloves. Medium-bodied, balanced and pleasant. 13.9% ABV.
SkuRW-SNTART-CBSV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

