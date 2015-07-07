Rex Goliath
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Californian. This is a wine designed to be paired with dinner. This affordable classic red wine is an excellent dinner present and guest. 13% ABV
Californian. This is a wine designed to be paired with dinner. This affordable classic red wine is an excellent dinner present and guest. 13% ABV
Aromas of ripe raspberries, plum and blackberries with notes of smoky, toasty oak. Sweetness of fruits make for a perfectly balanced wine. 13.5% ABV.
Flavors of plums, cherries and wild red berries. Spicy aromas of black cherry, cassis, and cedar. 13.5% ABV.
Californian. With aromas of apple and pear combining with the flavor of vanilla and creme brulee. 13% ABV
Abundance of blackberry and cherry flavors. Notes of earth, spice, and coffee/mocha. 13.5% ABV.
Californian. A dry blend of black cherry and vanilla. With the full color and texture of a classic Pinot. 13% ABV
California. Full-bodied with big and juicy red fruit flavors. Slightly sweet with plum and cocoa complete with a smooth finish. 13.5% ABV
Californian. Abundant citrus and lemon-lime aromas sprinkled with intense floral and lavender notes make this Pinot Grigio charming. 12.5% ABV