Rex Goliath – Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml From $ 4.97

1.5 L From $ 9.79

Ripe, smooth, and delicious, the non-vintage Rex Goliath Cabernet is a fine drinking red wine; just ask the giant 47 pound roooster on the label; enjoy with a prime rib of beef.