Port Brewing
High Tide IPA
6 Cans
Citrus and spicy notes create a crisp and refreshing IPA. A resonating hop character complete with a dry grassy finish. 6.5% ABV
Citrus and spicy notes create a crisp and refreshing IPA. A resonating hop character complete with a dry grassy finish. 6.5% ABV
Initial notes of orange, mango and citrus fruits with a piney bitterness and hoppy spice with some mild malt flavors on the finish. 8.5% ABV
Initial notes of orange, mango and citrus fruits with a piney bitterness and hoppy spice with some mild malt flavors on the finish. 8.5% ABV
A mongo sized wave of hop goodness. Featuring Columbus, Amarillo, and Simcoe hops this Double IPA has a massive resinous aroma.
An amplified brown ale, the beer is brewed with liberal additions of coffee from locall San Diego roasters, Ryan Brothers, and cocoa nibs sourced from famed San Francisco chocolate maker TCHO.
100% Bourbon barreled aged strong ale. Aged in Heaven Hill Bourbon barrells for 6 months! 12% ABV.
Using Columbus, Amarillo, Simcoe, and Citra, Anniversary Ale has an intensely hoppy body with fresh tones of pine and citrus. A seasonal release that will satisfy any hop-head!
Bold American red ale that will attack your taste buds with the lethal amounts of hops, which are balanced by a boat load of crystal malt.
Imperial Stout. Dark cocoa and roasted coffee aromatics with a touch of hops. 10% ABV
American IPA. A bold IPA hopped to the extreme that is served unfiltered. 6.8% ABV
Pizza Port's most requested beer, the mellow amber ale is clean and easy drinking. The malt forward flavor is supported by hints of caramel and earthy hops for balance. US Liberty hops. 4.9% ABV
American SIPA. Mild lemon bitterness throughout with a light and crisp texture. 4.5% ABV
Crisp, dry and refreshing IPA with apricot and citrus hop notes. 7% ABV