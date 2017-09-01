Port Brewing Board Meeting – Coffee Brown Ale

Brewed for the early risers, who sacrifice sleep and warmth for a the first meeting of the day aboard a wave to shore.



Added in 2013 to the Port Brewing year-round lineup, Board Meeting is an amplified Brown Ale, brewed with liberal additions of coffee from local San Diego roasters, Ryan Brothers and cocoa nibs sourced from famed San Francisco chocolate maker TCHO. Deep coffee flavor gives way to layers of bitter dark chocolate and a creamy vanilla body. 8% ABV.