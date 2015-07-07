Piraat Ale
Belgian Specialty Ale
4 Bottles
At the end of a nice meal, relax with a Piraat. Cigar lovers dream of a triple ale.
Piraat base, with the addition of four different hops into the brew at a three different occasions. Hops pitched are Saaz, Tetra, Aurora, and Cascade used to dry hop. A true Belgian classic!
Belgium. Fruit essence with a spicy aroma that is followed by coriander, fresh bread and tropical fruit. 10.5% ABV
Balanced, complex brew with hop character. Full-bodied fruity flavor, malt blended with dry characteristics. 10.5% ABV