Piraat Ale – Belgian Specialty Ale

750 ml From $ 16.73

4 Bottles From $ 20.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Piraat is re-fermented in the bottle, And in the keg! It is a living beer! In the 17th and18th century, ales like Piraat were highly prized and sought after by seafaring pirates and their captains. A pint a day was the ration passed down by the Captainto his crew. Piraat has a well rounded body and a wickedly rich flavour. The powerful glow builds from the inside with a deep golden hue and soft haze. With aggressive amounts of hops and malts a mild sweetness is coupled with colorful aromas fresh bread, spices, tropial fruits for a compex taste any ‘pirate' would enjoy!