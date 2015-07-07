Piper-Heidsieck
Rosé Sauvage
750 ml
93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The non-vintage Piper-Heidsieck Rose Sauvage has a lovely texture; displays nut-tinged flavors of grilled plum, blackcherry preserves, cream, toasted brioche; long finish.
Vibrant acidity and flavors of toasted brioche, crushed blackberry, candied ginger and salted almond ride the fine, satiny texture. 12% ABV
94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '99 Piper Heidsieck Rare has a wonderful mix of freshness and maturity, featuring coffee, toffee, vanilla, peach and grapefruit aromas and flavors. Cohesive and vibrant.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Outstanding with desserts, the non-vintage Piper-Heidsieck Cuvee Sublime is tantalizingly sweet with a hint of creaminess; pair with creme brulee and watch the sparks fly.
89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. More boldly yeasty than the brut, the non vintage Piper-Heidsieck Extra Dry has an intriguing note of coconut in the nose; a more approachable, less austere, style.
France. Toasted brioche with currant and pear p̢te de fruit flavors. 12% ABV