Piper Heidsieck Rare '99 – Champagne/Sparkling

94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '99 Piper Heidsieck Rare has a wonderful mix of freshness and maturity, featuring coffee, toffee, vanilla, peach and grapefruit aromas and flavors. Cohesive and vibrant.