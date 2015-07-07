Mikkeller
Windy Hill IPA
4 Cans
This Hazy New England-style IPA is brewed with rotating dry-hopping. Medium bodied with a creamy mouthfeel and an immersive hop character.
Very drinkable. Little hints of citrus fruits, such as orange, and grapefruit. In the background, maybe a little pineapple, lemon, and stonefruits such as peach and apricot. Taste is subtle as well. Hints of orange and pineapple, with back end of apricot and grapefruit. Hop profile is very mild. You could easily have a couple and not notice!
Formerly referred to as Fruit Face. Berliner Style Weisse Beer brewed with Raspberries and Coffee.
Berliner style with raspberries and coffee. 4% ABV
An oatmeal stout with 25% oat-based ingredients and a nice touch of gourmet coffee. Good hints of coffee and smoke as well as dark chocolate and roasted malts
Brown sugar and dark fruit notes usually uncommon in a DIPA. This beer is balanced, yet insanely hopped. 8.9% ABV.
A light, spiced porter with fine malt background and lovely hop aroma and flavor. The label is designed as a "To From" card. Fill in the names and put the bottle under the Christmas tree. 8% ABV.