Mikkeller Staff Magician

New England Pale Ale

4 Cans

Very drinkable. Little hints of citrus fruits, such as orange, and grapefruit. In the background, maybe a little pineapple, lemon, and stonefruits such as peach and apricot. Taste is subtle as well. Hints of orange and pineapple, with back end of apricot and grapefruit. Hop profile is very mild. You could easily have a couple and not notice!