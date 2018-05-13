Become a Courier
Mikkeller Beer Geek Brunch Barrel Age – Dry Stout
This is the bourbon barrel aged edition of the flagship of Mikkeller. Three months on bourbon barrels has given the compact and taste heavy oatmeal stout a refined gleam of vanilla, oak and alchohol.
