Martini & Rossi
Extra Dry Vermouth
750 ml
Italy. Distilled with a combination of 30+ herbs and spices including sage, allspice, coriander and Roman camomile. 15% ABV
Italy. Sweetened with sucrose, caramelized sugar and concentrated grape. 16% ABV
Italy. Crafted from 100% handpicked Moscato Bianco grapes, grown in Northern Italy. 7% ABV.
Italy. Extra dry sparkling wine made from Prosecco grapes with hints of peach and apple. 11.5% ABV
Elegant floral armoas and delicate flavors of peaches and apricots. This DOCG wine is produced with 100% Moscato Biano Grapes. Serve well chilled, perfect with desserts, fruits or by itself.
Sweet, delicate flavors of melon, peach, apple and grapefruit; perfect with apple tarts and cream.
GOLD MEDAL, 2002 SAN FRANCISCO INT'L WINE COMPETITION. A superb example of a sweet vermouth; very aromatic, sweet, and lush with lots of tasty nuances; great for a devilishly delicious Manhattan!
Perfectly dry for the perfect martini.
Italy. A balance of herbal spice and tanginess. 16% ABV
Fortified wine aromatized with a variety of herbs and spices. 18% ABV
Italy. Hint of citrus, sage, elder and peach with wild rose notes. 13.5% ABV
For the fruitier martini.