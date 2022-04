Martini and Rossi – Rosso Vermouth

GOLD MEDAL, 2002 SAN FRANCISCO INT'L WINE COMPETITION. A superb example of a sweet vermouth; very aromatic, sweet, and lush with lots of tasty nuances; great for a devilishly delicious Manhattan!