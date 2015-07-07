Kraken Black Spiced Rum
Rum
50 ml
A blend of Caribbean Rums. Old fashioned jughandled bottle with the legend of the giant Kraken on the bottle. The exotic taste of spiced rum. Serve in any of your favorite Rum based cocktails.
Product of the Caribbean. Coffee, caramel and toffee notes. 94 Proof
