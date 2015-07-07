Kavalan Concertmaster
Single Malt Whiskey
750 ml
Using Portuguese ruby, tawny and vintage Port wine casks as the main flavor to compose a harmonic symphony.
Using Portuguese ruby, tawny and vintage Port wine casks as the main flavor to compose a harmonic symphony.
93 POINTS 2012 BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Lively amber color, the nose has hints of honey, tropical fruits, and vanilla. The palate is spicy and complex with a medium, oily citrus finish.
This Kavalan malt is deeply aromatic and floral. Fruity is the name of the game here, as this finishes with notes of dried fruit, cocoa and everything that whisky stands for from Taiwan.
This bourbon brings the tropical day with notes of vanilla, mango and coconut. Sweet and refreshing, this is the malt to pour after a hectic office day. Or after a great day at the beach.