Kavalan Single Malt Whiskey Classical – Single Malt Scotch

93 POINTS 2012 BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Lively amber color, the nose has hints of honey, tropical fruits, and vanilla. The palate is spicy and complex with a medium, oily citrus finish.