Joel Gott
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Complex blend of exotic tropical fruit flavors like papaya, grapefruit, and guava. Strong on the aroma and acidity, well-balanced.
California. Aromas of roasted blue fruit, cherry cola and sweet blackberry with hints of vanilla and graham cracker. 13.9% ABV
Bright, tropical flavors followedby crisp, refreshing acidity and a long, smooth finish.
Flavor hints of stonefruit and apple are balanced by a clean, bright acid backbone with a rounded mid palate and minerality on the finish. 13.8% ABV
Aromatics of ripe cherry, spice, cedar and fig; juciy entry good balance, and soft tannins are completed by a bright finish.
The bright red fruit flavors and acidity are complemented by a soft, round mouthfeel and a long finish. 14.3% ABV
Aromas of ripe melon, white peach, and tangerine. The Palate opens with tropical flavors followed by soft acidity. 12.8% ABV
Oregon. Aromas of cherry, plum, and raspberries. Flavors of fruits, citrus, and spices. 14.4% ABV
Aromas of black cherry and blueberry with notes of vanilla and spice. On the palate, ripe blackberry and mocha flavors are complemented by bright, well-balanced acidity and soft, juicy tannins.
The Joel Gott 2015 Santa Barbara Chardonnay has aromas of ripe pear, stone fruit and citrus with a hint of vanilla. The wine fills the palate with round fruit flavors, nicely integrated oak, and balanced acidity.
Aromas of cherries, blackberries, and hints of white pepper. Elegant and balanced, rounded out by ripe fruit and smooth tannins.
A solid and dependable red wine. Ripe, red currants, medium bodied. Bright and juicy in the flavors. Soft finish.
Oregon. Aromas of berries, cherry pie, and cola. Flavors of black currant with soft tannins. 14.2% ABV