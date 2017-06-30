Joel Gott
Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $15.49
Joel Gott’s Sauvignon Blanc is a complex blend of exotic tropical fruit flavors, like papaya, grapefruit, and guava. Strong on the acidity, and even stronger on the aroma, this well-balanced wine is a perfectly paired with salads and seafood. You can almost hear the ocean now… And if not, you can always turn on the shower and pretend.
Get this delivered
Brand/companyjoel gott wines
Regioncalifornia
SkuWW-JOELG-SAUV
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalWhite Wine