Hofbräu München
Variety Pack
12 Bottles
3 of Munich's finest brews are included in the HofBrau Variety Pack. This special pack includes 4 bottles each of the Hofbrau Original Lager, the Hofbrau Hefe-Weizen and the Hofbrau Dunkel.
Hofbrau Maibock is Munich's oldest bock brewed nearly 400 years ago. It's an amber-red lager with a malty fruitiness in its aroma and palate, without being over-sweet, and is perilously easy to drink.
Traditional Oktoberfest. Pale in color, dry with a festive finish. Perfect with grilled sausages and other hearty meats.
Hofbrau Dunkel is an easy drinking dark brew with a light malty flavor and toasty finish. The refreshing dark lager that Munich is famous for.
Its refreshing, bitter flavour and alcoholic content of around 5.1% have made it famous worldwide. A Munich beer with character.
A deliciously yeasty Weissbier with a tingling, fizzy sensation. Pure, refreshing enjoyment. 5.1% ABV