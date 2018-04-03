Become a Courier
Hofbrau Oktoberfest – Oktoberfest or Marzen European Amber Lager
This beer is not your typical sweet Amber colored "Marzen-style", but rather the traditional "Oktoberfest Bier" with biscuity aromas, dry and refreshing to the palate, while remaining easy to drink.
