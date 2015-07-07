Fonseca Vintage
Late Bottled Port
750 ml
Shows fresh, black fruit and dark cherry aromas; concentrated, structured with volume and great mouthfeel, with a fine, long finish.
Shows fresh, black fruit and dark cherry aromas; concentrated, structured with volume and great mouthfeel, with a fine, long finish.
93 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. Fonseca 09 has a very ripe sweet prune and fig-tinged bouquet that is very forward; touches of smoke, raisin and dark plum; full bodied with saturated tannins on the end finish.
95 PTS Robert Parker Jr. An exotic, exuberant perfume of black fruits, flowers, incense and licorice. Expansive and succulent.