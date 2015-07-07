Fetzer Valley Oaks
Moscato
750 ml
BRONZE MEDAL, 2011 LOS ANGELES INT'L WINE & SPIRITS COMP. Pleasantly aromatic and pretty enticing, the flowery '10 Fetzer Moscato is a fresh and friendly white wine; medium sweet in the finish.
Fetzer Valley Oaks
Gewürztraminer
1.5 L
Fetzer Vineyards produces a fine, medium-sweet Gewurztraminer that is soft and easy on the palate; a fine crowd pleasing wine.
Fetzer Valley Oaks
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
The Fetzer Vyds Valley Oaks Pinot Grigio is a clean, zesty, dry white wine; pert and lively on the palate and in the finish.
Fetzer Valley Oaks
Chardonnay
1.5 L
A fine effort in an everyday Chardonnay, the Fetzer Valley Oaks comes onto the palate with excellent fruit density; well-balanced; smooth.
Fetzer Valley Oaks
Cabernet Sauvignon
1.5 L
SILVER MEDAL, 2009 SAN FRANCISCO INT'L WINE COMP. Fine and satiny, the bright-fruited '07 Fetzer Valley Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon is up-front and fine on the palate; juicy in the aftertaste.
Fetzer
Shiraz
750 ml
California. 13.9% ABV