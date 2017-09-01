Log In
Sign Up
Sign Up
Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Cart
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey
/
Wine
/
Red Wine
/
Zinfandel
Fetzer – Valley Oaks Zinfandel
750 ml
From
$11.99
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Check Availability
Check Availability
More By
Ben and Jerry's
Half Baked
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's
Milk and Cookies
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's
Chocolate Therapy
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's
Phish Food
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's
Pistachio Pistachio
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's FroYo
Cherry Garcia
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's
Peanut Butter Cup
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's Non-Dairy
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's Non-Dairy
Peanut Butter Half Baked
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's
Coffee Coffee Buzz Buzz Buzz!
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's
Pumpkin Cheesecake
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's
Triple Caramel Chunk
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's Core
Peanut Buttah Cookie
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's Core
Spectacular Speculoos Cookie
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's Core
Coconuts for Caramel
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's Core
Karamel Sutra
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's Core
Hazed and Confused
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's
Coffee Toffee Bar Crunch
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's FroYo
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's
Red Velvet Cake
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's Core
That's My Jam
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's Greek Frozen Yogurt
Strawberry Shortcake
16 oz
Ben and Jerry's FroYo
Phish Food
16 oz
You May Also Like
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
750 ml
Jameson
Irish Whiskey
750 ml
Smirnoff
Classic Vodka
1.75 L
Bulleit
Frontier Whiskey
750 ml
Lime
A Real Lime
Single
Hennessy
VS Cognac
750 ml
D'ussé
VSOP Cognac
750 ml
Apothic
Winemaker's Red Blend
750 ml
Josh Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
1.75 L
Jack Daniel's
Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey
750 ml
White Claw
Variety Pack No. 1
12 Cans 12 oz
Corona Extra
Mexican Lager
12 Bottles 12 oz
Bud Light
Light Lager
12 Bottles 12 oz
Stella Artois
Belgian Pilsner
12 Bottles
Patrón
Silver Tequila
750 ml
Canada Dry
Club Soda
1 L
La Marca
Prosecco
750 ml
Casamigos
Blanco Tequila
750 ml
O'Douls
Non-Alcoholic Beer
6 Bottles 12 oz
Smirnoff
Classic Vodka
750 ml
Bogle
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
White Claw
Mango Hard Seltzer
6 Cans 12 oz
Pacifico
Pilsner
12 Bottles 12 oz
Ice
Frozen Water
7 lbs
Ketel One
Dutch Vodka
750 ml
Château d'Esclans
Whispering Angel Rosé
750 ml
Often Bought With
Smirnoff Ice Smash
Red, White, and Berry
23.5 oz Can
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
750 ml
Lime
A Real Lime
Single
Canada Dry
Club Soda
1 L
Jameson
Irish Whiskey
750 ml
Marlboro
Gold
Pack
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
1.75 L
Apothic
Winemaker's Red Blend
750 ml
Josh Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Stella Artois
Belgian Pilsner
12 Bottles
Bulleit
Frontier Whiskey
750 ml
La Marca
Prosecco
750 ml
Natural American Spirit
Yellow
Pack
Joel Gott
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Camel
Crush
Pack
Smirnoff
Classic Vodka
750 ml
White Claw
Variety Pack No. 1
12 Cans 12 oz
Bogle
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Parliament
Blue
Pack
Jack Daniel's
Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey
750 ml
Ice
Frozen Water
7 lbs
Corona Extra
Mexican Lager
12 Bottles 12 oz
Pacifico
Pilsner
12 Bottles 12 oz
Bud Light
Light Lager
12 Bottles 12 oz
Alamos
Malbec
750 ml
Canada Dry
Ginger Ale
1 L
Sign up
Login
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Mixers
More
Gifts
Blog
FAQs