Echelon Merlot
Merlot
750 ml
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A showy wine, the tasty '05 Echelon Merlot offers fine lasting red fruit flavors that layers nicely into the wine's solid finish; a nice choice with pork tenderloin.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. Class and elegance, the just-picked flavors of the '05 Echelon is reason enough to pick up a bottle with Echelon on it; perky and bright; loaded with generous raspberry flavors.
The Echelon Cabernet is a soft, light red with easy tannins; textured and delicate on the palate; finishes without any edges.
The Echelon Chardonnay exhibits pleasant, ripe citrus flavors; smooth and layered in the aftertaste.