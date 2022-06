Echelon Zinfandel Driving Range Vyd '03 – Zinfandel

86 PTS WILFRED WONG. Class and elegance, the just-picked flavors of the '05 Echelon is reason enough to pick up a bottle with Echelon on it; perky and bright; loaded with generous raspberry flavors.