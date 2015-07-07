Dona Paula
Los Cardos Malbec
750 ml
Intense purplish red color. Sweet, spicy and intense aromas, with notes of red fruits and herbs (such as Herbes de Provence). In the mouth, this wine is soft, velvety, fresh, and well balanced.
Intense purplish red color. Sweet, spicy and intense aromas, with notes of red fruits and herbs (such as Herbes de Provence). In the mouth, this wine is soft, velvety, fresh, and well balanced.
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. Intense, yet delicate floral aromas of jasmine, white rose, acacia and orange blossom. Tropical fruits like mango and lychee complete the broad spectrum of aromas and flavors.
On the nose, its aromas of plum, spices and red pepper stand out while delicate notes of mint . Round tannins & long finish.