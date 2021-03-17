Dona Paula – Los Cardos Malbec

Deliver ASAP to
Intense purplish red color. Sweet, spicy and intense aromas, with notes of red fruits and herbs (such as Herbes de Provence). In the mouth, this wine is soft, velvety, fresh, and well balanced.

  • 2 weeks ago

    Nice!

    Nice!
    Leonardo R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Delish

    Good smooth and on the drier side
    Rae O. - Verified buyer