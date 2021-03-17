Dona Paula – Los Cardos Malbec
1
Intense purplish red color. Sweet, spicy and intense aromas, with notes of red fruits and herbs (such as Herbes de Provence). In the mouth, this wine is soft, velvety, fresh, and well balanced.
- 2 weeks ago
Nice!Nice!Leonardo R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
DelishGood smooth and on the drier sideRae O. - Verified buyer