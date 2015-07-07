Dogfish Head
Punkin Ale
6 Bottles
A full-bodied brown ale with smooth hints of pumpkin, brown sugar & spice. 7% ABV
Dogfish Head
Beer For Breakfast Stout
6 Bottles
A stout tricked out with all sorts of breakfast ingredients including Guatemalan Antigua cold press coffee, Maple syrup, and Rapa Scarapple along with our secret blend of spices.
Dogfish Head
60 Minute IPA
19.2 oz Can
Our continually hopped, super-fantastic East Coast IPA brewed with a slew of great Northwest hops for a powerful, but balanced, citrusy hop character.
Dogfish Head
Pennsylvania Tuxedo
4 Bottles
Spruce-infused pale ale with a grassy citrus kick complemented by conifer notes of fresh green spruce tips. Dry yet doughy malt backbone lets the hops and spruce shine while balancing the bitterness.
Dogfish Head
Rhizing Bines
750 ml
Rhizing Bines will go through Dogfish's signature continual hop process with floral and citrusy Bravo hops. Sierra Nevada will dry hop with an experimental varietal Hop 644.
Dogfish Head
Faithfull Ale
750 ml
Faithful Ale is a celebration of Pearl Jam's 20th anniversary. This Belgian-style Golden Ale is delicately hopped to 20 IBU's and fruit -forward from 10 incremental additions of black currants.
Dogfish Head
Palo Santo Marron
12 oz Bottle
Caramel and vanilla complexity comes from the exotic Paraguayan Palo Santo wood from which these tanks were crafted. 12% ABV
Dogfish Sah'tea Ancient Ale
Specialty
750 ml
Brewed with rye, juniper berries, and spices with hot river rocks which caramelize the wort (based on ancient techniques where brewing was done in wooden tuns) Spicing is subtle and well-balanced.
Dogfish Head
Palo Santo Marron
4 Bottles
The caramel and vanilla complexity unique to this beer comes from the exotic Paraguayan Palo Santo wood from which these tanks were crafted. An unfiltered brown ale. 12% ABV. Limited release.
Dogfish Head
Burton Baton Oak-Aged IPA
4 Bottles
A blend of oak-aged English strong ale and our 90 Minute I.P.A.. Citrus notes from Northwestern hops meld with vanilla notes from the oak. 10% ABV.
Dogfish Head
Midas Touch
4 Bottles
This recipe is the actual oldest-known fermented beverage in the world. Showcases the known ingredients of barley, Muscat grapes, honey & saffron found in the drinking vessels in King Midas' tomb.
Dogfish Head
120 Minute IPA
12 oz Bottle
Brewed to a colossal 45-degree plato, boiled for a full 2 hours while being continually hopped with high alpha American hops, dry-hopped daily in the fermenter for a month and aged for a month.
Dogfish Head
Indian Brown Dark IPA
6 Bottles
94 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS The best of a Brown and IPA have been brought together to make a truly interesting beer. This Indian Brown is a full bodied ale with nutty characteristics.