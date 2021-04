Dogfish Head Brewery – Woolrich Pennsylvania Tuxedo Ale

Spruce-infused pale ale with a grassy citrus kick complemented by conifer notes of fresh green spruce tips. Dry yet doughy malt backbone lets the hops and spruce shine while balancing the bitterness.