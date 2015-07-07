Deep Eddy
Peach Vodka
750 ml
Made with REAL peach juice. Distilled 10 times in a column still. Gluten Free. Low Calorie - 70 calories per 1 oz. serving.
Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka starts with our award-winning Original Vodka and is infused with real Ruby Red Grapefruit juice and lightly sweetened with real cane sugar for a deliciously tart, refreshing taste, perfect for day-drinking with family and friends.
10 times column distilled using corn & the finest texas water. Nothing but smooth, clean vodka reaches the bottle. Gluten free.
Made with real grapefruit juice and award winning Deep Eddy Vodka in Austin, Texas.
Made with real lemon juice and award winning Deep Eddy Vodka in Austin, Texas.
Deep Eddy Cranberry Infused vodka is made using the finest cranberries in the country, which complement the natural sweetness that comes from the pure cane sugar.
GOLD MEDAL 2013 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMP. Deep Eddy Vodka is made from corn and pure spring water then distilled ten times and filtered over charcoal four times which gives it a smooth clean taste.
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka is a tea infused vodka that is made with natural ingredients including pure cane sugar, clover honey, spring water, and black tea. Perfect over ice in a tall cocktail glass.
GOLD MEDAL 2014 LOS ANGELES SPIRITS COMPETITION. A pure 20 foot column distilled vodka, infused with real ruby red grapefruit juice. Sweetened with pure cane sugar and no artificial flavorings.