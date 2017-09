Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

Flavored Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $ 22.55

DEEP EDDY LEMON FLAVORED VODKA IS HANDCRAFTED IN OUR TEXAS DISTILLERY USING REAL LEMON JUICE MIXED WITH OUR AWARD-WINNING VODKA. ENJOY THIS NEW TWIST ON THE EVERYDAY CITRUS VODKA

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability