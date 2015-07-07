Cointreau
L'Unique
1.75 L
93 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE,FIVE STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009 Clear, subdued, clean, piercing orange oil aromas; spirity, full-bodied palate; orange flavors are very natural and focused.
Cointreau's amber bottle conceals a perfectly transparent liqueur. When mixed, the crystalline liqueur becomes opalescent, a testament to the high concentration of orange essence. Extremelye aromatic thanks to a complex blend of orange peel essences, with zesty, fresh, floral, and sweet notes.
