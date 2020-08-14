Cointreau – L'Unique
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Cointreau's amber bottle conceals a perfectly transparent liqueur. When mixed, the crystalline liqueur becomes opalescent, a testament to the high concentration of orange essence. Extremelye aromatic thanks to a complex blend of orange peel essences, with zesty, fresh, floral, and sweet notes.
More By Cointreau
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
- 10 months ago
Delicious and smoothWe bought to make margaritas - was awesome!Christine . - Verified buyer