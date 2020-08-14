Cointreau – L'Unique

Deliver ASAP to
Cointreau

Cointreau's amber bottle conceals a perfectly transparent liqueur. When mixed, the crystalline liqueur becomes opalescent, a testament to the high concentration of orange essence. Extremelye aromatic thanks to a complex blend of orange peel essences, with zesty, fresh, floral, and sweet notes.

  • 10 months ago

    Delicious and smooth

    We bought to make margaritas - was awesome!
    Christine . - Verified buyer