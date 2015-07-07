Chateau Ste Michelle
Harvest Select Sweet Riesling
750 ml
Shows a little sweetness on the palate and in the finish. Displays a fine balance of sugar and acidity.
Ch Ste Michelle Pinot Gris has a peach bouquet and good minerality.
Columbia Valley. Inviting aroma of honeyed fruit and floral notes. Sweet and rich flavors of lime, peach and apple. 12% ABV
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST #18 TOP 100 BEST BUYS. The '12 Ch Ste Michelle Sauvignon Blanc is a lovely, fresh, almost exuberant Sauvignon Blanc. Bracing and textural with good varietal character.
The Ch Ste Michelle Gewurztraminer exhibits spice and core fruit flavors; slightly sweet on the palate, crisp in the finish.
The Chateau Ste Michelle Dry Rose is fresh, light, and crisp; fine fruit flavors flow onto the palate.
92 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. A classy, elegant effort that has upside potential, the 2010 Ethos is a beautifully done 100% Cabernet..an elegant, pure feel on the palate.
93 Points Wine & Spirits-Sweet lime and tangerine aromas with subtle mineral notes; mouth-watering acidity is beautifully balanced by flavorful Washington Riesling fruit.
The Ch Ste Michelle Canoe Ridge Chardonnay, half aged n new French oak, is barrel forward with notes of char and caramel along with tropical fruit.
Washington. Bright and light sweetness with hints of crisp Macintosh apples. 13% ABV
Washington. Aromas of cherry, black pepper, and vanilla. Flavors of cranberry, cherry, and plum. 13% ABV
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Light, tight and crisp; this dry style offers refreshing apple, pear and floral flavors; lingering quietly.
90 PTS #18 TOP 100 BEST BUYS WINE ENTHUSIAST. This is a lovely, fresh, almost exuberant Sauvignon Blanc. Bracing and textural, with good varietal character...loaded with fruit flavors.
Washington. Aromas of black cherry, leather, and spice with a smooth and sweet finish. 13% ABV
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Supple and ripe, displaying coffee and exotic spice overtones to dark berry flavors. Soft finish.
This single vineyard cabernet from the Canoe Ridge Vineyard shows the unique terroir of this site. Ripe red fruits balanced by firm herbaceous tannin and bright acidity in the finish.
89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '11 Ch Ste Michelle Indian Wells Cabernet is a medium-bodied, fruit-forward wine with inviting raspberry and cherry flavors are anchored with well-structured tannins.
Appealing tropical fruit character typical of warm sites like the Wahluke Slope; ripe pineapple flavors and rich, creamy texture. Try it with scallops, scampi or pasta with rich sauces.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Open-textured and appealing, with cherry and rhubarb flavors hinting at rose hip tea.
Chateau Ste Michelle Indian Wells Vineyard Merlot has ripe berry aromas and rich jammy flavors; soft tannins and an elegant structure; a beautiful pairing for roasted poultry entrees.